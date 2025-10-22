Gold Board opens applications for Jewellery and refinery licences

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced that applications are now open for Jewellery and Fabrication Licences (Categories A, B, and C) as well as Refinery Licences.

According to the Board, the initiative, which took effect from October 22, 2025, forms part of its efforts to formalize activities within the gold value chain, enhance regulation, and promote sustainable growth in the industry.

This move aligns with the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

GoldBod reminded the public that only individuals and companies licensed by the Board are permitted to engage in gold trading, jewellery manufacturing, gold fabrication, and refining.

It cautioned that operating without a valid GoldBod licence constitutes a criminal offence punishable by law.

The Board also indicated that all licences previously issued by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for gold refining, jewellery manufacturing, and related activities are no longer valid under the new legal framework.

It therefore urged all existing operators to regularize their businesses by applying for new licences under Act 1140 before the December 31, 2025, deadline.

GoldBod explained that the new licences available for application include Jewellery and Fabrication Licence Category A, for Ghanaian sole proprietors and small-scale jewellery businesses producing for local sale; Category B, for fully Ghanaian-owned medium-scale manufacturers producing for local sale and export; and Category C, for large-scale local and foreign companies engaged in jewellery fabrication for both local and export markets.

It added that the Refinery Licence is open to entities seeking to operate gold refineries in Ghana.

The Board stressed that all applications must be submitted exclusively through its official website,as manual or in-person submissions will not be accepted.

Applicants are to create or log into their accounts, select the relevant licence category, upload the required documents, and pay the prescribed fees electronically.

GoldBod noted that applicants will receive automated updates on their application status and interview schedules through their registered email addresses and online accounts.

