GoldBod extends deadline for new licence regime

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has extended the deadline for transi­tioning to its new gold trading licence regime from May 21 to June 21, 2025.

A statement issued by the GoldBod in Accra yesterday said the decision followed it described as “several petitions from stakeholders” requesting additional time to comply with the new regulatory framework.

“As a result, individuals and businesses currently holding licences issued by the now-de­funct Precious Minerals Market­ing Company (PMMC) and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources may continue trading in gold until the new deadline. However, GoldBod stressed that this is a one-time, non-extendable extension,” the statement said.

“It must be emphasised that even though a person may apply for a GoldBod licence beyond the new non-extendable deadline of June 21, 2025, only holders of a GoldBod licence will be allowed to purchase, sell or deal in gold after this date,” the statement said.

It warned that the use of licences issued by the defunct entities would be strictly prohib­ited beyond the new deadline and that violations would constitute a punishable offence under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

In a significant update, Gold­Bod further announced that, effective Thursday, May 22, 2025, the export function attached to licences previously issued by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources would cease to be valid.

“Accordingly, no person other than GoldBod as a corporate entity can export small-scale gold from Ghana, effective immedi­ately,” the statement added.

This move, it said was aimed at tightening regulatory oversight and streamlining gold exports under one institutional authority.

The GoldBod urged all those interested in dealing in gold to apply for a licence through its official website

BY TIMES REPORTER