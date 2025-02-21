MiDA welcomes new acting CEO Alex Mould

In a significant leadership transition at the Millen­nium Development Au­thority (MiDA), Alexan­der Mould has assumed the position of Acting Chief Executive Officer, bringing with him a proven track-record of excellence, and a depth of ex­pertise from both the private and public sectors, with over three decades in Finance, Energy and Governance.

During his inaugural address to the MiDA team, Mould empha­sised his collaborative leadership style, acknowledging the wealth of experience within the organi­sation. “I am, first and foremost, a people person,” Mould stated, expressing his readiness to learn from the existing team. “I will be relying heavily on your expertise and institutional knowledge to bring me up to speed so we can collectively deliver the results expected from this important institution,” he added.

Mr Mould previously served as the CEO of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC); where he spearheaded transformative reforms at both organisations, driving operational excellence and growth.

At MiDA, he is expected to bring a fresh perspective on align­ing the institution’s objectives with the government’s develop­ment priorities.

Hence, a key focus of Mould’s vision at MiDA, involves strengthening the organisation’s alignment with government’s ini­tiatives, particularly the proposed 24-hour economy programme.

He outlined plans to engage in substantive discussions with gov­ernment stakeholders to identify opportunities for MiDA in order to take on a more prominent role in the nation’s development agenda.

He highlighted the immediate priority of meaningful conversa­tions with government officials to explore effectively and integrate programmes that will support the 24-hour economy initiative. As well as the importance of synchronisation between MiDA’s activities and the government’s broader growth agenda, stressing that, “MiDA needs to be in per­fect sync with the government’s vision.”

Emphasising the importance of cross-ministerial collaboration, he stated that MiDA would actively work with various ministries to identify and potentially assume management of strategic proj­ects, to ensure effective project management and implementation, delivering tangible results for Ghana.

Looking toward the future, Mr Mould articulated an ambitious vision for his tenure at MiDA. He expressed gratitude to President Mahama for the opportunity, entrusting him to transform MiDA into a world-class Project Implementation Organisation and to deliver his government’s flagship projects in support of the 24-Hour Economy agendum.

“The legacy I want to leave is to establish MiDA as the govern­ment of Ghana’s go-to project implementation unit,” he assured.

The appointment of Alex Mould marks a new chapter for MiDA, with a renewed focus on alignment with national develop­ment goals and efficient project implementation.

His emphasis on collaborative leadership and strategic alignment with government initiatives sug­gests a potentially transformative period ahead for the organisation, as a key player in achieving the government’s broader growth agenda.