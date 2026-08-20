Gomashie urges Bono Region to leverage culture and tourism for growth

Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called on stakeholders in the Bono Region to raise the bar on professionalism and patriotism if the region is to unlock its full tourism potential.

Speaking during a familiarisation tour of the region, the Minister met with staff of the Centre for National Culture (CNC) and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCs).

The engagement focused on how to position Bono as a leading cultural and tourism destination in Ghana.

Gomashie challenged public institutions to take a cue from the private sector by improving service delivery and embracing efficiency.

“Our institutions must be intentional about the way we serve the public,” she said, adding that “We need stronger collaboration and public-private partnerships to attract the right investment and build the tourism infrastructure that will make Bono competitive.”

The Minister urged MMDCs to work hand-in-hand with the Ministry and its agencies to identify, develop and promote key tourist attractions in their districts.

She also stressed the importance of preserving cultural heritage while creating an enabling environment for investors in tourism, culture and the creative arts.

The Minister added that “Tourism is not just about beautiful sites. It is about stories, about our heritage, and about the opportunities we create for our people.”

“This work we do today is not for ourselves alone. It is for Ghana and for generations yet unborn,” she noted.

Dzifa Gomashie further called on all stakeholders to build on the foundation inherited from previous leaders and leave behind a stronger, more vibrant sector.

The tour forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to decentralize tourism development and ensure every region benefits from Ghana’s growing creative economy.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme