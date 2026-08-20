Black Princesses step up reparations in Poland Ahead of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Ghana’s U-20 women’s national team, the Black Princesses, are intensifying preparations in Poland as they gear up for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The team, led by Head Coach Charles Sampson, held a two-hour training session with all 18 players currently in camp.

The camp in Poland is aimed at fine-tuning tactics, building fitness, and getting the squad ready to make history at the biennial tournament.

Coach Sampson put the players through drills focused on sharpness, teamwork and game situations as the technical team looks to have the squad in peak condition before the competition kicks off.

Ghana has been drawn in a tough Group C and will be looking to make a statement on the global stage.

The Black Princesses will open their campaign against Ecuador on 6th September 2026. They will then face Korea Republic and France in their other group fixtures.

This will be Ghana’s 7th appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. The team has never gone beyond the group stage and will be hoping to break that jinx in this edition.

The Black Princesses have represented Africa with pride in previous tournaments, and expectations are high that this crop can take the next step and push deep into the competition.

The squad is expected to play a few friendly matches in Poland before their opening match.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme