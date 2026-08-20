Egypt to host inaugural Alamein Africa Forum in new Coastal Smart City

Egypt will host Africa’s new flagship business summit this October, as leaders from across the continent converge in the newly built smart city of New Alamein for the inaugural Alamein Africa Forum.

The forum is scheduled for October 2-4, 2026 in New Alamein, Egypt’s fourth-generation coastal megacity.

The city combines advanced infrastructure, modern residential districts, international universities, cultural landmarks, and major tourism and investment projects under one master plan.

Dubbed “the continent’s premier gathering where political power meets entrepreneurial prowess,” the forum is expected to bring together over 20 African Heads of State and Government, senior leaders from leading international and regional financial institutions, and key players driving transformation across Africa’s most critical sectors.

Co-organised by the Government of Egypt, African Export-Import Bank, and AUDA-NEPAD, the Alamein Africa Forum is designed as a permanent biennial platform to advance strategic partnerships and unlock investment across Africa and global markets.[Afreximbank]

The agenda will focus on sectors defining Africa’s future: infrastructure, energy, digital transformation, manufacturing, critical minerals, health markets, and intra-African trade*.

The programme will feature high-level plenary sessions, sector-focused panels, closed-door roundtables, and structured B2B and B2G meetings aimed at facilitating concrete deals and long-term partnerships.

Special sessions will also highlight Egypt’s role as a regional hub and gateway to African markets.

The inaugural forum will be held in parallel with the 2026 African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting and the 33rd Annual Meetings of Afreximbank.

Organizers say the forum will serve as a launchpad to translate the African Union’s 50-year strategic master plan, Agenda 2063, into concrete projects, policies and partnerships that will define Africa’s economic trajectory for the next decade.

“In an era of shifting alliances and rising volatility, Africa can no longer afford to be a bystander in decisions that shape its own economic future,” organizers stated.

The forum aims to place the private-sector agenda at the heart of AU decision-making, lower investment risk, unlock capital, and build cross-border partnerships to strengthen Africa’s resilience to external shocks.

Located on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, New Alamein represents Egypt’s vision for smart, sustainable urban development. Hosting the forum there is expected to showcase the city as both a symbol of African modernization and a hub for investment and innovation.

By bringing public and private sector leadership into one alliance, the Alamein Africa Forum is positioned to become Africa’s go-to space for turning commitments into implementation.

By Chris KONEY, for Egyptian Embassy, ACCRA.