MoGCSP strengthens stakeholder engagement on witchcraft accusations

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey has engaged the Executive Director on Sanneh Institute, Rev. Prof. John Azumah and a member of his delegation on concerns surrounding witchcraft accusations and the protection of vulnerable women in Ghana.

The engagement focused on ongoing advocacy to end witchcraft accusations, improve the conditions of women affected by such accusations, and strengthen efforts towards the passage of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to criminalise witchcraft accusations and related practices.

The Executive Director highlighted the Institute’s extensive research and engagement with traditional leaders and communities, stressing the need for renewed efforts to secure the passage and assent of the Bill. He noted that the Institute, together with its partners remained committed to supporting advocacy and public education on the issue.

He also shared concerns about the continued existence of settlements commonly referred to as “witch camps” and plight of women who have been displaced from their communities following accusations of witchcraft.

The Minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to protecting the rights, dignity and well-being of vulnerable women and other persons affected by harmful traditional practices. She acknowledged the importance of collaboration with civil society organisations, faith-based groups, traditional authorities and other stakeholders in addressing the root causes of witchcraft accusations.

Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey emphasised that the protection of women affected by witchcraft accusations must remain a shared responsibility, requiring sustained engagement among government and stakeholders to address the practice and its devastating consequences.