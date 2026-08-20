Kessben Group founder, Lawyer Stephen Kwabena Boateng dead

The Kessben Group of Companies has announced the passing of its Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lawyer Stephen Kwabena Boateng Esq., popularly known as Kwabena Kesse or Kessben.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, the Management of the Group said Mr. Boateng died in Kumasi following a short illness.

“It is with profound sorrow that the Management of Kessben Group of Companies announce the passing of its President/ Founder/ Chief Executive Officer; Lawyer Stephen Boateng who passed on Wednesday August 19, 2026 following a short period of illness in Kumasi,” the statement read.

Mr. Boateng was the visionary behind one of Ghana’s fastest-growing conglomerates. Under his leadership, the Kessben Group expanded to include, Kessben Media, Kessben Travel and Tours Limited, Fosuah Hotel Limited, Kessben Driving School Limited, Kessben Shipping and Freight Forwarding Limited, Aseda Clinic Limited, Transit World Limited, Aseda Insurance Brokerage Limited, and Kessben University College.

Described by staff and colleagues as a bold entrepreneur, legal practitioner and philanthropist, “Kwabena Kesse” built the Kessben brand into a household name across media, education, hospitality, transport and health.

“The entire group mourns this tragic loss and we extend our deepest condolence to his family, church, legal fraternity and wider social associates during this time of sorrow,” Management added.

The family has requested privacy and solemnity during this period of grief.

According to the statement, further details regarding the official dates for the one-week observation and final funeral rites will be announced in due course.

A book of condolence will be opened at his residence in Denyame, Kumasi from 9:00am on Friday, August 21, 2026.

Tributes have begun pouring in from the media, legal and business communities, with many describing the late Lawyer Boateng as a self-made man who created jobs and opportunities for thousands of Ghanaians.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme