Gospel Star Selina Boateng Urges Artists to Serve God, Not Ego

Ghanaian gospel sensation Selina Boateng is calling on fellow gospel musicians to return to the true essence of their ministry, serving God with sincerity rather than chasing fame.

The award-winning singer radiated humility and calm, traits that mirror the spiritual depth of her music. Known for soul-stirring hits such as “W’agye Me” and “Aseda Nwom,” Selina has long been regarded as one of the country’s most influential gospel voices.

“I don’t just sing, I minister,” she said. “Every lyric I write and every note I release is a message from heaven meant to heal hearts and restore faith.”

From singing in church choirs to headlining major gospel events, Selina Boateng’s journey has been marked by faith and resilience. Now, she is ushering in a new era with her latest single, “TWALE”, meaning “Salute.” The track, she explained, pays homage to God’s sovereignty and faithfulness.

“TWALE is not just a song; it’s a celebration of God’s greatness. Every victory deserves a salute to heaven,” she noted joyfully.

But beyond her newest release, Selina is urging gospel artists to re-examine their motives in an industry increasingly shaped by digital influence and celebrity culture. She cautioned that social media, while a powerful tool for ministry, also distracts many from their divine calling.

“The gospel industry isn’t just about talent, it’s about assignment,” she stressed. “Music must serve God, not ego. Trends should never overshadow truth.”

Selina believes gospel music must remain rooted in spiritual purpose, not performance. Despite her own success, she remains grounded by her faith, family, and the mission to impact lives through her songs.

“My greatest reward won’t be awards or streams. It will be the lives transformed through my music,” she reflected.

Beyond her personal ministry, Selina Boateng mentors emerging gospel musicians, championing integrity, humility, and authenticity in their work. Her devotion to service has earned her deep respect across the gospel fraternity.

Looking ahead, she hopes to broaden her reach across Africa and the diaspora, using her gift as a bridge of hope and healing.

“Music is my covenant with heaven, and I intend to keep it faithfully,” she affirmed.