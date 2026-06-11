Govt begins ticket drive for diaspora fans

The government has begun efforts to help Ghanaians in the diaspora secure tickets to support the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, the Ghana High Commission in Canada said it had been directed by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to collect details of Ghanaians in Canada who want to attend Ghana’s World Cup opener against Panama in Toronto on June 17 but have been unable to obtain tickets.

Interested supporters have been asked to submit their details, including email addresses, by June 10 for onward submission to the Ministry.

The move follows the government’s announcement that it had secured 1,000 World Cup tickets for Ghanaians living abroad.

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, had earlier said the ticket distribution initiative was aimed at ensuring a strong Ghanaian presence at match venues and boosting support for the national team during the tournament.

The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 at the Toronto Stadium before facing England and Croatia in their remaining Group L matches.

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