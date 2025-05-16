Govt committed to Abidjan-Lagos-Corridor Highway project – Minister

The Minister of Roads and High­ways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has reasserted President John Dramani Mahama’s unwavering commitment to the successful im­plementation of the Abidjan-La­gos Corridor Highway Develop­ment project.

He underscores the project as a vital driver of economic trans­formation and socio-economic development of not only Ghana but across the Sub continent, that reflects a unified and prosperous West Africa where infrastructure serves as the backbone of devel­opment.

The Minister made these re­marks on Tuesday at the Min­isterial launch of the National Stakeholders and Community Engagement Campaign of project affected Persons in Ghana.

The campaign, to begin next week simultaneously in the affect­ed 32 communities in six regions across the country, is designed to foster open dialogue, build trust, and ensure that the voices of the affected communities are heard, understood, and integrated into the project’s planning and imple­mentation processes.

The 520 Kilometre-highway spans from Elubo through Takoradi, Accra, Tema, Kasseh, Akatsi to Akanu border in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led-initiative is expected to trans­

form the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor into a modern, efficient six-lane dual carriageway with supporting infrastructure.

Mr Agbodza indicated that the project was a testament of a shared commitment to regional integration, economic transforma­tion, and sustainable development which were key pillars of member nations’ strategic growth agendas.

“It underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering connectivi­ty, stimulating economic opportu­nities, and strengthening the unity of our West African community when recognising its strategic importance for our nation’s growth and regional prosperity,” he added.

The ‘Big Push Agenda’ of the President aligns seamlessly with this initiative by providing enhanced financial and technical support for major road corridors such as the Eastern Corridor, the Western Corridor, the Upper corridor and Outer Rings of our major cities that will serve as the connectivity backbone for our nation and our landlocked

neighbors.

The objective of the sensiti­sation programme is to foster a well- informed and engaged environment where all stakehold­ers’ involving local communities, government agencies, businesses, and development partners are not only aware but actively participat­ing in this pivotal transformative initiative.

The success of this historic project, the Minister explained, depended critically on ensuring transparency, inclusivity, and mutual understanding, which are fundamental to building trust, securing political support, and advancing shared national devel­opment goals.

“Over the coming weeks and months, this programme will provide vital insights into the specifics of the Abidjan-Lagos Highway project, including its scope, timelines, and technical details and more importantly, anticipated benefits such as im­proved transportation efficiency, enhanced regional integration, increased trade opportunities, and socioeconomic development for our communities,” he indicated.

Moreover, Mr Agbodza emphasised that infrastructure development was not just about constructing roads and bridges, it was about building connections by connecting communities, econ­omies, and opportunities.

He expressed appreciation to ECOWAS, development partners, and stakeholder whose dedication and unwavering support were crucial to transforming “this am­bitious vision into reality.”

The ECOWAS Communica­tions Team Visibility Consultant, David Mwedu, assured of ade­quate compensation to genuinely affected person and called for their maximum cooperation.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU