Govt’s flagship 24- Hour Economy policy aligns with RMU’s mandate-Transport Minister

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) has been urged to mandate and train skilled professionals, particularly seafarers in order to boost the country’s maritime industry.

The Minister for Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, empha­sised that the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy policy aligns with their mandate.

Speaking at the 22nd and 10th Matriculation Ceremony of the RMU, for the August 2024 and January 2025 intake held in Accra on Friday, the minister noted that RMU’s role in developing manpow­er for the sector directly supports the government’s job creation vision.

The minister also outlined the government’s commitment to mod­ernising RMU, including a proposed US$173.95 million project with the Government of Korea to enhance infrastructure and practical training resources.

A total of 675 students, includ­ing 516 males and 159 females, have registered out of 1,220 postgrad­uate and undergraduate applicants received during the double intake.

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Jethro Brooks Jr., thanked the gov­ernment and the people of Ghana for their support, particularly for efforts to modernise the university and complete the auditorium and administrative buildings.

He highlighted the importance of investing in maritime education for Ghana’s economic growth and noted a significant increase in female participation in traditionally male-dominated cadetship pro­grammess, with female admissions in Nautical Science and Marine Engineering rising from 35 to 96.

Dr Brooks also encouraged students to be innovative and com­mitted to shaping the future of the maritime industry

