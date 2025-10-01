GSA to clamp down on sub-standard mattresses from September 30

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) will begin a nationwide enforcement exercise on September 30, 2025, to remove sub-standard mattresses from the market.

The Authority explained that the move is to protect consumers from health risks and ensure fair competition among mattress producers.

It said under the Ghana Standards Authority Act, 2022 (Act 1078), it is illegal to manufacture, distribute, or sell any product that does not meet the required Ghana Standard.

According to the law, the GSA has the power to seize, seal, or prohibit the sale of mattresses that fail to meet the standard. Offenders will also face sanctions.

The Authority warned that mattresses that do not meet quality standards can cause serious health problems, including chronic back and neck pain, poor sleep quality, and discomfort. They are also not durable compared to certified mattresses.

It urged manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to ensure that their mattresses were certified before they are put on the market.

The GSA advised the public to look out for the GSA Certification Mark when buying mattresses as proof of quality and safety.

The Director-General of the GSA, Professor George Agyei, signed the notice, stressing that the Authority will not hesitate to take strict action against non-compliant businesses.

By: Jacob Aggrey