H4DS 2026 will provide medical care, empower youth in August – Dr.Samuel Nuamah

Accra is gearing up for the 2026 edition of Health for The Streets (H4DS) and the Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Programme (YEEP) scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park.

Organized by the Public Health Alliance International Ghana (PHAIG), the day will deliver free healthcare services, free NHIS registration, Ghana Card registration, and comprehensive health screenings.

The programme was officially launched on July 22, 2026 at the Marriott Hotel, Accra.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Director of PHAIG, Dr. Samuel Nuamah said the initiative is aimed at empowering street-connected and underserved youth through health advocacy, entrepreneurship training, and sustainable opportunities.

“There is a strong link between health and economic stability,” Dr. Nuamah said.

According to him, “Instead of only providing medical care and waiting a year to rescreen, we are adding entrepreneurship so they can start something for themselves.”

He added that in addition to medical care, beneficiaries will receive skills training, mentorship, and in some cases financial support to start businesses.

“We will provide medical care and empower them through training. We are calling on corporate organizations and individuals to support us,” he urged.

Dr. Nuamah revealed that the pilot phase of the programme will cost $500,000. He appealed to individuals and corporate Ghana to partner with PHAIG to support the cause.

The initiative builds on PHAIG’s Health for the Streets outreach, which focuses on improving the health and livelihoods of vulnerable and street-connected youth.

The launch brought together notable personalities including former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe, actor Edward Kuffour, Ghanaian music icon Okyeame Kwame, Dennis Amui, Head of Operations at GOIL, and other distinguished dignitaries.

PHAIG says it is ready to welcome hundreds of youth on August 6 for a day of health, empowerment, and new opportunities.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme