HCOWA Medical Industry Investment Summit expo opens in Accra

The government will con­tinue to create the enabling environment for the healthcare industry to thrive, the Minister of Health, Dr Bernard OkoeBoye, has stated.

He said the priority of the government was to promote innovation and investment in the healthcare sector to boost the health of the citizens and create jobs for the youth.

Dr OkoeBoyeindicated this in Accra on Monday at the opening of the 2024 Health Community of West Africa (HCOWA) Med­ical Industry Investment Summit Expo.He said the government would continue to support the private sector in their quest to create opportunities for the youth and improve the health of the people.

The five-day programmewas started on the theme ‘Moving in advance, lay out a new track for the medical and health industry in West Africa and seizing the opportunity to upgrade hospitals, clinics and doctors in West Africa.’

It is being organised by the HCOWA in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry

Being attended by key stake­holders, manufacturers and suppli­ers within the healthcare industry from China, Ghana and some West African countries, the other event outlined for the programme included business-to-business meetings, exhibitions, and invest­ment summit.

Dr OkoeBoyefurther said that the objective of the government was to make the country to be at the forefront of healthcare deliv­ery in West Africa.

The Minister of Health com­mended the organisers for putting up the programme to bring ex­perts together to discuss measures, new trends and innovations to promote the health sector in the sub-region.

“It is important in the face of pandemics to keep meeting and sharing ideas to promote effective healthcare” Dr OkoeBoye stated.

The Minister of Trade, K.T Hammond, in remarks made on his behalf by his Technical Adviser, Dr John Hawkins Asiedu, noted that the theme of the summit highlighted the critical role innovation and investment made in improving health outcomes in the sub-region.

He said West Africa had the opportunity to leverage innova­tion and investment to overcome the challenges militating against healthcare delivery in West Africa.

The Greater Accra Region­al Minister, Mr Titus Glover, in remarks made on his behalf stated that the programme would not only promote businesses but subsequently promote healthcare service delivery.

He said the Greater Accra Region was open to investment in health and other sectors of the economy.

“This summit and expo adds to the opportunities the region presents and broadening corpora­tion among countries partnership among investors,” Mr Glover said, adding that the “Convergence of stakeholders, exports and investors here today, signifies a clear com­mitment to advancing healthcare across the sub-region.”

The Greater Accra Regional Minister said government’s invest­ment in the health sector after the COVID-19 pandemic had been unprecedented.

The President of CAETP, XuXiangping, who delivered the keynote address, commended the organisers for the conference, say­ing it was an important initiative.

He said Ghana and China had enjoyed closer collaboration in the health sector for several decades.

Mr Xiangping explained that the programme would help the participants to strike business part­nership and be exposed to new health technologies and innova­tions in the health sector.

The President of CAETP expressed the hope that the programme would help attract more Chinese investment into the country.

