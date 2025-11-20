Health Minister commissions first Public Health Operations Response Centre

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has commissioned Ghana’s first Public Health Operations Response Centre at Pantang.

The facility, established by the Africa CDC and handed over to the Ghana Health Service, is expected to improve the country’s emergency preparedness and response.

The centre will use real-time data to guide decisions during disease outbreaks and other public health threats.

The Minister noted that the new hub is a major step in Ghana’s plan to build a stronger and science-driven emergency response system.

He explained that good coordination is critical when managing outbreaks and stressed that the centre will support both national operations and cross-border collaboration across West Africa.

He assured partners that the facility will be properly maintained and used for its intended purpose.

The Regional Director of the Africa CDC’s Western Africa office, Dr Kokou Nouwame Ahinon, highlighted the importance of the centre to the continent’s “7-1-7” target, which focuses on detecting health threats within seven days, notifying within one day, and starting an initial response within seven days.

He said the centre will help link district, regional and national levels and improve collaboration among African countries.

He added that the Africa CDC is pleased to support Ghana with the tools and resources needed to strengthen public health readiness.

By: Jacob Aggrey