Health Ministry steps up flood response in Accra

Following recent floods in parts of Accra, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has visited affected areas including Circle VIP, Neoplan Station, and Achimota-Aloboshie to assess damage and fast-track interventions to prevent disease outbreaks.

The Minister has tasked the Ghana Health Service to ramp up disease surveillance, improve risk communication, and strengthen community-level health actions in all impacted districts.

Health workers have been urged to intensify public education on prevention, with help from the media, traditional and religious leaders, and schools.

A multi-agency meeting was also held with the Ghana Health Service, Ambulance Service, Faith-Based Health Providers, NHIA, and the Ministry of Local Government to tackle urgent water, sanitation and hygiene issues caused by the floods.

The Ministry is calling on all MMDAs to work with health officials to enforce environmental sanitation and cut public health risks. Food vendors must meet strict hygiene standards, while residents are advised to clear drains, remove stagnant water, and stay alert for snakes or other animals displaced by flooding may end up in communities.

The Ministry says the situation is under control and all necessary steps are being taken to protect public health and sustain services.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme