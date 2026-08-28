Hearts, Kotoko clash for 2026 Democracy Cup

Ghana’s two most decorated football club sides, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, will today battle for the coveted 2026 Democracy Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi at 4 p.m.

Put together by the Parliament of Ghana, the game is part of activities marking 32 years of parliamentary democracy in Ghana.

With both teams winding up their pre-season preparations ahead of the start of the new league season, the game presents an opportunity for the new-look technical set-ups of both teams to test their readiness for the impending season.

Having won the first edition by beating Hearts of Oak 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium two year ago, new Asante Kotoko head coach, Eric Tinkler, is looking to continue the tradition against the Phobians.

However, Nebojša Kapor, the new head coach of Hearts of Oak, the defending champions who defeated Great Olympics 1-0 last year, believes starting his reign at the Rainbow Club with victory over their bitter rivals would be a sign of good things to come for the club.

Both coaches are expected to parade some of their fresh acquisitions as they seek to imbibe into them their various club cultures ahead of the start of the league.

Coach Kapor believes the likes of John Antwi, Dominic Nsobila, Alex Banso, Mamadou Kader Kourouma, Abdul Aziz, Rockson Kyeremeh, Manuel Osei Djan, Caleb Koranteng, Frimpong Gyau and Abdul Karim will blend well with old guards Benjamin Asare, Kelvin Osei Asibey, Ali Mohammed, Yaw Amankwaa Baafi, George Paaku and Frank Abora Duku, among others, to retain the trophy.

For Coach Tinkler, the return to base of goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad and former captain, Richard Boadu, coupled with new boys Emmanuel Mamah, Koffi Marius Ange Bini, Isaac Opoku Agyemang, Abdoul Kader Tarnagda, Solomon Nsor Asaah, Abdel Wadie Mourad and Umar Ali, among others, will be capable of wrestling the trophy from the jaws of the Phobians.

According to organisers, the winner, aside from walking away with the trophy and cash prize, will also have the honour of representing Ghana at the proposed BABA Festival soccer tournament in Antelope Valley, California, in May next year.

FIFA referee, Charles Bulu, will take charge of the game and will be assisted by Seth Abletor (Assistant I), Richard Nartey (Assistant II) and Julian Nunoo as the fourth referee, with James Odoom as Match Commissioner.

As a curtain raiser, Members of Parliament will come up against the Executive arm of government at 1 p.m.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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