Volta Region prepares for inter-regional tournament

Twenty selected soccer boys drawn from various districts across the Volta Region have commenced camping at Akatsi in preparation for the upcoming Inter-Regional Basic Schools Sports Festival.

The 20 boys selected to represent the region were Ametefe Erasmus and Korve Cephas, both of North Tongu, Amenafa Jonas of Afadzato South, Adzidogbo Nelson of Keta, Anokye Francis of North Dayi, Henyo Richard of Ketu South, Tetteh Bismark of Ho West, and Asembi Samuel of Ho.

Also in the team are Gbedzo Ruben of Kpando, Ackah Godsway of Afadzato South; Blevi Caleb of Hohoe, Kugblenu Jeff and Korve Joseph, both of North Tongu; Letsa Elisha of South Tongu, Gosu Elikplim of Ketu North, and Attevor Eric of Anloga.

The rest of the contingent are Nortmenyo Mathew of Hohoe; Amoah Richard of South Tongu, Akpaglo Prince of Ziope, and Kototini Jude of Ketu South, completing the 20-man squad drawn from 15 districts across the Region.

The camping as part of the region’s preparations to field a strong and competitive team at the tournament, which brings together the best young athletes from across the country to compete in soccer, volleyball, athletics, among others.

Mr Roger Tey, the Volta Regional Physical Education (PE) Coordinator, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed appreciation to the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, for his generous donation of GH₵15,000 towards the preparation of the regional team.

He also commended Togbui Tenuvi II for donating GH₵2,000 to support the regional contingent.

Beyond the 20-man boys’ soccer team, the region is also fielding a girls’ soccer team made up of Tingena Bernice, Grofa Emefa, Klakami Elikplim and Apreh Favour, Gedza Melody, Baniba Ernestina and Kumeke Hannah.

The region’s volleyball contingent, compiled by the Volleyball Coordinator, Mr Stanley Kwawuni, features boys such as Nartey Nutakor and Meside Adzevi, both of South Tongu and Ketu South respectively, Simon Akah of North Dayi, Christopher Eklu of Afadzato South, and John Kumani of Hohoe, alongside other selected players.

Team Athletics is made up of Agla Courage and Damey Robert, who will compete in the 1,500m and 800m events, Doku Nutifafa, Ametefe Senanu, Praha Adaf and Adzidogbo Nelson in the 3,000m, and Atsyege Abraham and Amenorhu Michael in the High Jump.

Other selected boys athletes include Kini Brilliant, Gamor Philip, Prince Normachie, Wisdom Markli and Garr Peter for the 400m; Kani Saburu and Ahadzi Derick for the Long Jump; Amuzu Hope and Hodzozoe Anthony for the Shot Put; and Ahetor Julius Kofi and Vordzorgbe Seyram for the Triple Jump.

The girls’ athletics team has Agbayizah Naomi and Gbeda Nyamavor for the sprints, Amesu Melisa and Akani Linda for the 400m, and Edzani Emmanuella in the 800m, alongside Dukpo Cate and Ehe Camille-Ayeh for the field events. –GNA