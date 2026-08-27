GFA ExCo meets with WPL Clubs

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has held a successful meeting with Women’s Premier League (WPL) clubs as part of preparations for the 2026/27 football season.

A major item on the agenda was a comprehensive review of the 2025/26 Women’s Premier League season.

Representatives of the clubs took turns to share candid feedback on the organisation and administration of the competition, highlighting areas of progress as well as areas requiring further assistance and progress.

Discussions also focused on preparations for the upcoming season, with clubs encouraged to strengthen their planning, administration and overall readiness while working closely with the GFA to ensure a smooth and competitive campaign.

The engagement provided an important platform for open dialogue between the GFA and the clubs, and reaffirmed the association’s commitment to addressing concerns raised by stakeholders and continuously improving the women’s game.

The GFA and the Women’s Premier League clubs further reaffirmed their shared commitment to further enhance the quality, competitiveness, visibility and commercial appeal of the Women’s Premier League as preparations continue towards the 2026/27 season.

The Women Premier League clubs thanked the GFA and its partners and sponsors for all the support and special attention to Women’s Football.

Meanwhile, a two-day FIFA Amateur Football Environment Analysis programme in Accra, that brought together key football stakeholders to assess the state of amateur football globally and in Ghana has ended.

The programme, which ended at the Alisa Hotel in Accra and was led by FIFA Technical Experts, Ali Mwebe and Serame Ezekiel Letsoaka, who is responsible for amateur football in Africa.

In his closing remarks, President Simeon-Okraku, who also serves as the 2nd CAF Vice-President, commended the FIFA officials.

Deputy General Secretaries, Ama Brobey-Williams (Administration); Alex Asante, responsible for National Teams, and Francis Adu, Director of IT, also participated in the programme, together with GFA Technical Director, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, and Head of Coach Education, Dr Prosper Nartey Ogum.

The second day provided a broaden engagement to include a wide range of external stakeholders whose with responsibilities intersect with amateur football development in Ghana.

There were representatives of the Women’s Football Committee, various leagues, Sporting Media, Medical Committee, Referees Committee, coaches of the junior national teams, Beach Soccer, Futsal Committee and football academies.

The broader stakeholder participation was intended to provide an opportunity for key institutions and practitioners to share perspectives, identify challenges and explore practical areas for collaboration in developing amateur football.

The FIFA presentation is providing valuable insights into the global amateur football environment, while examining Ghana’s structures, activities and development landscape.

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

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