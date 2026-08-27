Myst Water partners Accra Inter-City Marathon

Myst Water has now become the official hydration partners of the Accra Inter-City Marathon fixed for Saturday, October 10, at the Trust Sports Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena).

Myst Water will provide water for over 2,000 participants expected at the race.

This will include over 10 cooling centres along the 21-kilometre route as well as serve all participants at the finish point.

Nana Kwadwo Sarpong – Chief Executive Officer of PNF Industries Limited, is excited by the partnership and assured the organisers that adequate water will be made available for participants, coaches, volunteers, among others.

Michael Atitsogbui- Operations Manager of Accra Inter-City Marathon, expressed appreciation to the company, for supporting the race.

Accra Inter-City Marathon is headlined by beverage giants, Tampico.

Participants are requested to pay a registration fee of GH₵100 to register for 21-kilometre and 5-kilometre category.

The race has over the years attracted over 2,000 athletes each year.

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

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