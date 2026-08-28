GTF makes new appointments

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) has appointed a new Technical Committee and an Operations Manager to strengthen the development of the sport across the country.

A statement signed by Kankpenuba Peter Nuntaa Wisdom, a Board Member and Secretary General of the GTF, said the appointments were approved by the Executive Board.

The statement mentioned Mr Simon Gluikpor from the Ashanti region as the new Technical Director and Chairman of the Technical Committee.

Other members to serve on the committee include Mr Fayise Selorm, Mr Bernard Ampim Darko, Mr Sabastian Atatina Benon and Mr Percy Konadu Yiadom.

The statement said the committee would work to improve technical standards, athlete development, coaching and competitions.

It will also work closely with regional associations and clubs on technical programmes.

The Federation also appointed Mr David Addotey as Operations Manager.

He will be responsible for logistics, equipment management, inventory control, event logistics, equipment distribution, storage and maintenance.

The statement then urged all regional associations, clubs, coaches and officials to support the new officers in carrying out their duties.

According to the statement, the appointments forms part of efforts by the new Executive Board to build stronger technical, operational, and administrative structures to support the growth of taekwondo in all regions of Ghana.

The statement congratulated the appointees and wished them success in their new roles.

By Enoch Ntiamoah Siaw

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