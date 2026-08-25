Retired footballers undertake health screening

‘Zebi & Friends,’ a group of retired footballers, on Saturday organised a health screening exercise at Osu in partnership with Health Enhancement and Access Link (HEAL).

About 25 members of the association benefited from tests including blood sugar, cholesterol, kidney and liver function.

Tests on full blood count and prostate cancer screening attracted discounted rates.

The HEAL medical team advised members to adopt healthy lifestyles and undergo regular medical check-ups, particularly as they advance in age.

The exercise formed part of efforts by the group to promote preventive healthcare and the wellbeing of its members.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER