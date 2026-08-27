La Salem Oldies, Adabraka/Asylum Down Oldies clash in RENFAG League week 3

Defending champions of the Retired National Footballers Association of Ghana (RENFAG) La Salem Oldies will be chasing a second win in the ongoing 2026/2027 league season when they welocme Adabraka/Asylum Down Oldies to the La McDan Park for their match day three fixture on Saturday.

Ashaiman Oldies F.C

Having lost 1-0 away to Osu Salem Oldies in their last game, La Salem Oldies led by club president Adolph Adjei Tetteh are bent on plucking all three points.

In the day’s other games, Accra East Oldies will host Osu Salem Oldies at the Osu Ako-Adjei Park, La Emmaus Oldies play La Old Stars at the La Salem Park,

Rangoon Oldies face Scarp Rangers at the Prison Park, Cantonment while La Gormli Oldies welcome Group A leaders Osu Tenashie to the La McDan Park on Sunday.

Nii Sarbah Oldies

In Group A, leaders Tema Ex footballers will be chasing their third straight win of the season when they trek to the Mexico Park to face Tema Ex-Footballers on Saturday, Veterans KFC will host Ashaiman Oldies at the Oninku Sch. Park, Nungua Oldies face East Legon at the Nungua Town Park while Legends FC take on Nungua Veterans at the Bawaleshie Park with Teshie Oldies and Nii Laryea crossing swords at the Teshie Mcdan Park.

Tony Sunday Stars

Group C leaders Madina Oldies will look to make it three wins in a role when the host second placed Ayawaso KFC at the Madina Estate Park, Nima Oldies play Abokobi Oldies at the Alajo Park, Amrahia Oldies take on Achimota Oldies at the Nii Amoah Okw., Okaikwei Oldies and Kotobabi Oldies will slugh it out at the Okwahu Park with Adenta Oldies battling Adenta Comm. Stars at the Adenta Park.

At the Indafa Park in Mamprobi, Ablekuma South Oldies will lockhorns with Accra Old Stars in the Group D fixture, Nii Sabaah Oldies and Ablekuma Central Oldies will battle for points at the Auntie Ako Park while on Sunday Dansoman Tony Oldies face Ashiedu Keteke Oldies at the Dansoman Tony Park,

Nima First Oldies play Awoshie Oldies at the Kanda Clauster of Schools Park with SCC Oldies and Tony Sunday Stars square-off at the Arthur Moses Park.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY