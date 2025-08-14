Helicopter crash: Lawrence Tetteh slams men of God over fake prophecies

Renowned Man of God and founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, has condemned pastors and prophets who use national tragedies to promote themselves through false or insensitive prophecies.

Speaking at broadcasting house, Rev. Tetteh said it was wrong for anyone to take advantage of the nation’s grief for publicity.

He described such behaviour as the “insensitive part of prophecy,” stressing that true men of God should seek redemption through prayer rather than exploiting disasters.

He revealed that some of the victims, including Murtala, had made significant contributions to society, such as sponsoring medical students and developing community projects.

He questioned how anyone could use the death of such individuals for self-promotion.

The preacher warned that attempts by politicians or security agencies to control the prophetic ministry could cause further division, adding that prophecy remains an important spiritual gift for every nation.

Rev. Tetteh called for unity among church leaders and urged them to surround themselves with people who offer sound counsel.

He disclosed that the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, and senior church leaders are holding discussions to address the matter and will release a public statement soon.

He recounted a recent meeting with the President at the Jubilee House, where Christian leaders prayed with him.

He said the show of solidarity was more important than who led the prayers, and warned against exploiting the President’s vulnerability during such a difficult period.

According to Rev. Tetteh, genuine prophecy is not about claiming credit for predicting events but about acting to prevent or redeem situations.

“If you saw it, what did you do about it?” he asked, stressing that silence and prayer are sometimes the wisest response.

By: Jacob Aggrey