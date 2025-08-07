Government outlines 3-day national mourning programme to honour crash victims

The government has announced a three-day national mourning programme, from Thursday, August 7 to Saturday, August 9, 2025, to honour the victims of the recent helicopter crash.

In a statement issued by the Presidency signed by Spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu revealed that the mourning period will begin with a public laying of flowers and lighting of candles at the Ceremonial Garden in front of the Jubilee House at 1:00 PM on Thursday.

It invited members of the public, families, and friends to participate in the act of remembrance.

The statement noted that the laying of flowers and lighting of candles will continue on Friday, August 8, to allow more citizens the chance to pay their respects and express solidarity with the bereaved.

It added that period of mourning will conclude on Saturday, August 9, with an “Evening of Reflections and Memorials” at the Forecourt of the State House, starting at 5:00 PM.

The event is expected to bring Ghanaians together to reflect on the lives and contributions of the departed.

“These three days offer our nation a vital opportunity to collectively mourn and reflect on the profound loss we have experienced,” the statement read.

