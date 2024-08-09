Homowo playing card competition

Flying Eagle Playing Cards Club defeated Mandela Abese Playing Cards Club, 2,060 to 2,020 points to advance to the quarter-final stage of the ongoing RAD Homowo Unity Card Competition played at La Manjaanor last Sunday.

Eagleled by a whopping 200 points by the second hour mark but were closed down as Mandela kept a steady chase.

The final moments proved hectic for both teams, but it was the eagles who had the final laugh by beating the Mandela lads by 40 points to carry the day.

Third World amassed a total of 2,110 points to defeat Advanced Stars, who managed 1,820 points in their encounter.

The duo of Flying Eagle and Third World thus join the likes of Zion, Kpele Stars, C Class, Bisag­oma, Wantu, and Young Stars for the next round.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY