How Can You Play War Thunder Like A Pro?

War Thunder has earned its name as one of the most comprehensive cross-platform, free-to-play, and MMO military games for several platforms like Linux, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One that remain committed to armored vehicles, naval vessels, and aviation from the early twentieth century to the highly progressive modern combat units. Gamers who play this game can join and participate in major battles in the air, at sea, and on land with countless other players who hail from different parts of the globe. Players who play War Thunder find attack helicopters, aircraft, naval vessels, and ground forces collaborating to indulge in highly realistic competitive battles.

Explore your potential

Contrary to what many players believe, every player can use War Thunder hacks as they are confined to players with no gaming experience. Countless players use these hacks to get an edge, and this way, they aren’t required to spend many years trying to acquire it. Whether you are in the skies, on land, or riding the waves, using an Aimbot in Warthunder will ensure that you are alive till the end. A missed bullet makes a huge difference between crushing losses and heart-soaring congratulations among players.

Tips and tricks to follow while playing War Thunder

When you play War Thunder, you must use the below-mentioned tips and tricks, and they can bring you success in no time:

You can take in lots of things

When you begin to play War Thunder, you can learn many things. However, it is a nice idea to take these learnings slowly. Always hunt around for menus. Again, you must do some research to get a feel for everything. You must stick to it once you find out what works best for you. Though you will get a lot of time to learn, remember that every match teaches players something or another.

Gold and Silver

Players who play War Thunder also know about the currency systems of this game. They can get both Silver Lions and Golden Eagles. If you buy Gold Eagles using your real money, you can use them to progress the training of your crew. Additionally, you can buy more space where you can keep your vehicles. At times, players trade them to get Silver Lions. Players use Silver Lions to purchase new vehicles and repair worn-out vehicles. Players who play War Thunder keep a focus on them as without them, they can’t cover a long distance.

Become aware of your rankings

Players should also keep an eye on the battle ratings as they tell players the general effectiveness of a vehicle in battle. The ratings also change based on the vehicles present in the match and the kind of match a player plays. When a player starts, he will play with a meager Battle Rating, and it is perfectly fine. However, when he progresses, he keeps a tab on the vehicles he plans to research besides the Battle Ratings attached to them.

Do not underestimate the tutorials

Most of the time, players try to skip the tutorials because the mechanics seem obvious to them. Interestingly, the tutorials have become a valid point for every player who plays War Thunder. Players find many nuances in War Thunder compared to what seems apparent initially. Even if players find it enticing to roll into a battle and attempt to point and shoot, they should not be pleased with the outcomes. War Thunder tutorials seem to be super helpful and entertaining. Hence, no players should skip them at any cost.

Become aware of your crew

Players who play War Thunder know that crews are an integral part of this game. If they use a vehicle without a crew, it will not run. Fortunately, all the countries have a couple of crews for free. Players can buy more crews using Silver Lions. They can also upgrade their existing crews and train them using the same currency. All crew members have their own purposes and a set of competencies. If your crew is better, your vehicle, too, will be better, and it will run everywhere.

Players find a learning curve

A unique thing about War Thunder is its learning curve. The learning curve of this game is a little steeper than what players find in similar games. Every player should be mindful of this fact when they play their initial few matches. It is not impossible for players to become an ace when they start, though the chances are very slim. When players play some matches of this game, they begin to get a unique feeling for it. Again, they get the hang of how everything functions. It would be a nice idea for players to keep watching their teammates to learn what not to do or do in matches.