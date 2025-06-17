How to Trade Bitcoins and Make a Profit

The advent of Bitcoin has led to a revolution in finance. Fiat currencies have gained a worthy competitor: now you can buy and sell goods, and exchange money in a digital environment without being restricted. It is not so easy to arrest or take away Bitcoins from the owner, and in some cases, it is impossible at all. Therefore; it is advisable to keep part of your capital in BTC. In addition, you can purchase BTC for further earnings; by reselling coins at a higher price, you can earn income. It should be noted that interest in Bitcoin has increased not only among professionals but also among beginners, as the trading process itself is simple and transparent.

To start trading BTC, you need to understand the basic concepts. In this article, we talk about how to trade Bitcoin; we discuss which is more profitable – to trade BTC or invest in BTC; we explain what Bitcoin derivatives are and how they can be used; we also briefly talk about CFDs. It should be remembered that digital currencies are more secure than fiat currencies, which is why they are increasingly used on the internet for various purposes. They use secure protocols, transaction encryption, and other methods to enhance online financial security.

Trading or Investing?

Bitcoin trading cannot be called a relaxing pastime, as this digital currency is known for its volatility, meaning traders often encounter sharp price fluctuations. On the one hand, it helps you earn money, or you can lose a large sum if you make a mistake. To trade BTC, you need to spend a lot of time on the screen, read the news, and analyze the state of the market. Investing in Bitcoin is a safer and more peaceful activity.

Obviously, in the long term, BTC is promising and will continue its development and growth. Short-term currency declines will not affect the profits of people who bought BTC for the purpose of selling next year. It is even more profitable to buy BTC for 3 or 5 years. The potential of cryptocurrencies is growing every year. BTC retains its leadership position, so investing in coins is an excellent solution for individuals and business owners. In many countries, stores that allow the use of coins as a means of paying bills and goods are appearing, which increases the attractiveness of BTC. It can be summed up by the fact that investing is safer, while trading Bitcoins allows you to earn quickly, but it is worth remembering the risks. By the way, everyone can mine coins on their own using appropriate software and hardware.

Basic Methods of Trading BTC

It turns out that Bitcoin can be purchased and used in many ways. There are two most common ways to trade BTC, which we will discuss further. You can choose one of them, paying attention to the advantages and disadvantages. You should definitely consider the risks of each method.

Spot Trading

This term refers to the direct purchase of BTC or sale. In this case, the coins are bought at their current market price. If the transaction (purchase) was carried out correctly and took place, then you receive BTC in a certain amount and can then dispose of it at your discretion. You can store coins online or use a hard drive, flash drive, and so on. That begs the question: “Where can I buy BTC?” You can do this on the cryptocurrency exchange, where you can also exchange crypto for fiat currencies. You should keep in mind that BTC is traded at different prices on different exchanges, so you should carefully look at the quotes in order to make a profitable deal.

Margin Trading

To increase their trading position and increase profits, experienced traders engage in margin trading. We are talking about the fact that you can borrow a certain amount of BTC to conduct a successful transaction. Obviously, in this case, not only the potential benefit increases, but also the risk. To try trading with a margin, you need to register on one of the trading platforms where this feature is available. If you don’t have enough experience, it is recommended to consult with an experienced trader before making your first trade. If the losses exceed your investments, then you will encounter such concepts as “stop-out” and “margin call”. These protective mechanisms have been introduced to ensure that your lender does not incur losses.

BTC Derivatives and CFDs

This is a more complex financial instrument. BTC derivatives are specific contracts, the price of which is calculated depending on the current Bitcoin exchange rate. In other words, you can speculate on coins without owning this cryptocurrency. CFDs are contracts that allow you to exchange the price difference for Bitcoin. CFD works within a strictly defined time frame. If you guess the market movement, you make a profit, if not, you incur losses. At the same time, you do not need to open a wallet for BTC, since you do not actually own coins; you use BTC indirectly. You can register on the AvaTrade platform to trade CFDs on BTC. At the same time, you can use AvaProtect, a risk-reducing tool.