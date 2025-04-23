 I am here to convince, not intimidate – Oti Regional Minister

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, has expressed com­mitment to construc­tive politics, stating, “I’m here to convince, not to intim­idate,” as he extends an invitation to his opponents to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Minister stated that as a son of the soil, he would do everything possible to lift the image of Oti Region, highlighting his personal stake in its develop­ment and prosperity, reassuring residents of his unwavering com­mitment to their well-being.

To address challenges and harness opportunities, the Minister indicated that he was aiming at propelling Oti Region towards a brighter future, aligning it with the growth trajecto­ry of other regions in Ghana.

Mr Gyapong reiterated his af­fection for the region, pledged to pursue every initiative that would accelerate development and bring benefits to the area.

He targets to harness opportuni­ties and implement projects that will drive growth and improve lives.

He also expressed optimism that with a visionary president like Mr John Dramani Mahama, the region’s infrastructure would be significant­ly improved, and living standards would be elevated.

The Minister’s confidence stems from his belief in Mr Mahama’s leadership and development agenda.

Under this vision, Mr Gyapong expects to see notable advance­ments in the region’s infrastructure, including roads, education, health­care and other essential services, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for residents. —GNA