I am here to convince, not intimidate – Oti Regional Minister
The Oti Regional Minister, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, has expressed commitment to constructive politics, stating, “I’m here to convince, not to intimidate,” as he extends an invitation to his opponents to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Minister stated that as a son of the soil, he would do everything possible to lift the image of Oti Region, highlighting his personal stake in its development and prosperity, reassuring residents of his unwavering commitment to their well-being.
To address challenges and harness opportunities, the Minister indicated that he was aiming at propelling Oti Region towards a brighter future, aligning it with the growth trajectory of other regions in Ghana.
Mr Gyapong reiterated his affection for the region, pledged to pursue every initiative that would accelerate development and bring benefits to the area.
He targets to harness opportunities and implement projects that will drive growth and improve lives.
He also expressed optimism that with a visionary president like Mr John Dramani Mahama, the region’s infrastructure would be significantly improved, and living standards would be elevated.
The Minister’s confidence stems from his belief in Mr Mahama’s leadership and development agenda.
Under this vision, Mr Gyapong expects to see notable advancements in the region’s infrastructure, including roads, education, healthcare and other essential services, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for residents. —GNA