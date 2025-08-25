I have never made tribal statements in my political career – Bryan Acheampong

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2028 elections and former Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong has clarified that he has never made any tribal comments in his political career.

His response comes after Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia recently addressed claims of tribal politics in the party.

Mr. Acheampong responding to the allegations insisted that his comments were being misrepresented.

According to him, the discussions he raised were about the challenges facing the party and its choice of candidates, not about ethnicity.

He said facts must be respected in such conversations, and party officers should be able to speak frankly without being accused of tribalism.

Mr. Acheampong explained that while the NPP had both a party problem and a candidate problem, the issues were not linked to tribal politics.

He noted that the party’s internal problems could be resolved within three years if handled properly.

He recalled that in the past, the NPP supported Dr. Bawumia because it was believed he could win votes from the North and Zongo communities.

Mr. Acheampong said similar statements about voter appeal were made then without being described as tribal, and therefore his recent comments should not be taken out of context.

He stressed that he had never engaged in tribal discourse and accused political opponents of twisting his words for propaganda.

“This is a political season and things will be twisted. I understand it is part of the game. We are in a post-truth era,” he said.

By: Jacob Aggrey