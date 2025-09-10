IATF2025: Obasanjo urges Africa to avoid IMF dependence – advocates push for unity, self-reliance

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo has urged African nations to stop depending on global institutions such as the Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF) and instead unite to drive their own development.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Algiers yesterday, the former president who chairs the IATF2025 Advisory Council, said Africa must harness its collective strength to overcome “the shame and indignity caused by slavery, slave trade, colonialism, and new coloniality.”

“Global Africa is shaking the world,” he said, stressing that unity both on the continent and within the African diaspora was the only path to lasting indepen­dence.

He argued that the IMF, United Nations and World Health Organisation were created before most African states gained inde­pendence and therefore “were not designed for Africa’s benefit.”

“Relying on them to resolve our challenges is a misunderstand­ing of their inherent structure and purpose,” he said.

He recalled an encounter at an Interaction Council meeting of former heads of government, where he had complained that global economic systems were bi­ased against Africa. One member bluntly told him: “You have to understand we devise capitalism for ourselves, not for you.”

“This confirms that every­thing on the economic ground is weighted against us,” Obasanjo said.

The former president also pressed for concrete measures to deepen intra-African trade and re­duce reliance on external partners.

These included visa-on-arrival policies for business travellers, an African Union passport, wider adoption of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), and the development of coastal shipping routes.

“Africa can’t outsource its development,” he warned adding that with its resources, people and growing influence, the continent had “everything needed to lead the world as a race” if it remained united.

FROM DAVID ADADEVOH, ALGIERS

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q