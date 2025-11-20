ICUMS undergoing major upgrade …intermittent disruptions expected

Ghana Link Network Services Limited, the operator of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), has announced a major ongoing upgrade to its platform, cautioning stakeholders about potential intermittent service disruptions.

A statement issued by the company’s Head of Public Relations, Norvan Acquah Hayford, said the upgrade was part of efforts to enhance the efficiency and performance of ICUMS.

“We wish to notify all stakeholders, including trading communities, government agencies, freight forwarders, importers, exporters, and others, of an ongoing major upgrade to the Integrated Customs Management System,” the statement said.

The company warned that during this critical phase of the upgrade, some users might experience intermittent downtime or reduced system responsiveness at various times of the day.

“We fully acknowledge and deeply regret the inconvenience, delays, and disruptions this may cause to business operations and workflow,” it added.

The company assured users that further updates would be provided as the upgrade progresses.

By Times Reporter

