I’m suitable to apply for position of Nsawam-Adoagyiri MCE – NDC PC

The Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the Nation­al Democratic Congress (NDC) for Nsawam-Ado­agyiri Constituency in the 2024 Parliamentary election, Mr Selorm Philibert Fummey Amenorpe, says though he is contesting the parlia­mentary election results in court, he is still suitable to apply for the position of Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

He told The Ghanaian Times by phone that there was no any law in the party’s constitution that ruled him out of applying for the posi­tion of the MCE for the area.

Mr Amenorpe was reacting to another statement by a section of the constituents raising concern over his decision to apply for the position of the MCE.

He said he intended to use the position of the MCE, if he got the nod to champion some of his developmental promises during his campaign, while awaiting the ruling from the court on his case.

Mr Amenorpe also rejected claims that he allegedly accepted a courtesy from Mr Frank An­noh-Dompreh, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency.

The press statement issued by the concerned youth demanded Mr Amenorpe to step down from his reported intentions to file for the position of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The Special Aide to Mr Amenorpe in a statement copied The Ghanaian Times , said the allegations raised against the PC, claiming he had taken money from Annoh Dompreh to back down on the pursuit of the election petition, was total false.

“The answer to this allegation is absolute no. The hands of honour­able are clean. As the parliamentary candidate for 2020 and 2024, he has honed for himself a high integ­rity that will not allow him to do such a thing,” the statement said.

The statement added that the PC and the party executives shall litigate the petition at court to its logical conclusion which they were hopeful would end well for them regardless of him being an MCE or not.