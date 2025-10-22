Immigration boss visits injured officer after deadly attack at Gbintri checkpoint

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Mr. Samuel Basintale Amadu, has visited Assistant Immigration Control Officer II (AICO II) Daniel Kofi Oppong, who is receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after surviving a violent attack at the Gbintri checkpoint in the North East Region.

The attack, which occurred while AICO II Oppong was on duty, claimed the life of his colleague, AICO II Rafiq Mohammed.

During his visit, Mr. Amadu expressed deep sorrow over the loss and condemned the incident, describing it as a “cowardly act” that would not weaken the Service’s resolve to protect the country’s borders and combat crime.

“This cowardly attack will not deter us. We remain committed to safeguarding the borders of our country. Our officers will be provided with the necessary protective gear and logistics to carry out their duties effectively,” he stated.

The Comptroller-General appealed to the public to share any information that could help identify and arrest the attackers.

The visit formed part of Mr. Amadu’s tour of the North East Region, aimed at assessing operational readiness and boosting the morale of frontline officers.

He was accompanied by the Head of the Public Affairs Department, DCOI Maud Anima Quainoo, Northern Regional Commander DCOI Thomas Adjei, Chief Staff Officer ACI Gordon Saah, and other senior officers.

The Ghana Immigration Service assured the public that it was working closely with other security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

By: Jacob Aggrey