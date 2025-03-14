‘Implement new strategy to fight galamsey’

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Joseph Nelson, has suggested that the Minister of Lands and Natural Re­sources, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, implement a new and thorough strategy to address illegal mining in the region.

He contended that although measures such as the removal of miners were useful, a complete reform of the mining process was essential to introduce inno­vative strategies aimed at reducing the harmful effects of illegal mining on the region’s water resources.

“The fight against illegal mining is a monumental task. I’m eager to collabo­rate with Minister Armah Buah to find a new approach, as the destruction of our rivers and streams is alarming. Simply re­moving miners from the land today, only leads to their return tomorrow. We need a comprehensive solution to effectively address this issue,” Mr Nelson stressed.

He was speaking on Wednesday, when the Western Regional House of Chiefs paid a reciprocal visit to his office at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), in Sekondi.

Mr Nelson emphasised that, since the government and stakeholders had not effectively implemented laws regulating small-scale mining, the system would continue to face same nagging issues that confronted river sources, state resources and the economy of the Western Region.

Advocating the establishment of clear guidelines on responsible mining practices, he lamented the devastating impact the huge overflow of Butre River led to the flooding of the entire Ewusiejoe community during the 2024 raining season.

He expressed worry that the previous administration designated parts of the Ghana Rubber Estate farmland as a community mining site, stating “I fail to comprehend why a rubber plantation would be declared a community mining site.”

Outlining his vision for responsi­ble mining practices, Mr Nelson, also Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGESEC), stressed the need for clear standards and accountability adding that, “once a mining permit was issued, the recipient must acknowledge and fulfill the associated responsibili­ties.”

“We need a more transparent and regulated approach which ensures that mining sites are easily identifiable as registered small-scale and operated responsibly, while we also emphasise the importance of establishing clear standards, effective monitoring and en­suring that license holders understand their obligations,” he elaborated.

Furthermore, the Regional Minister believed that with the absence of stan­dards, and clear guidelines, monitoring would become impossible.

He also spoke about the need for a collaborative approach which focused on the formation of a group consisting of the Minerals Commission, District Chief Executives, and security services, with clear Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

This, approach, Mr Nelson ex­plained, would ensure that individuals in these roles were held accountable for their actions and were required to answer tough questions when issues arose.

He expressed concern about the dwindling of Ghana’s farmlands due to illegal mining activities, and warned that “if the situation is left unchecked, the country’s ability to produce food crops and major cash crops like cocoa will be severely impacted.”

To address this issue, he proposed a bold solution which ensured that chiefs who allowed illegal mining in their areas should not have the land returned to them after reclamation.

Rather, he said, the state and gov­ernment should take control of the land for agricultural purposes.

This approach, he added, would hold traditional leaders accountable for protecting their lands and to prioritise national food security interests.

“The need for effective reclamation policies, he told the House, would allow that balance economic development with environmental sustainability and social responsibility,” he mentioned.

The President of the Western Re­gional House of Chiefs, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, thanked Mr Nelson for the collaboration, open – door policy, and pledged the House would support his office in combating galamsey.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, SEKONDI