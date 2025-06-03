Initiate measures to improve voice, data services – Minister directs telcos

The Minister of Com­munication, Digital Technology and Inno­vations, Samuel Nartey George, has directed the telecommu­nications companies in the country to initiate measures to improve on their voice and data services.

He also said the telecom­munication companies must improve on their customer ser­vice as well as reduce their data charges in line with the stability in the currency.

Mr George stated in this on Friday when he met with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) – AT, MTN Ghana and Telecel.

It was to share with them data quality survey conducted by the National Communica­tions Authority (NCA) this year in some 48 locations (sites) across the country such as Ad­enta, Ayinam, Fiapre

The survey revealed that call and data services by the MNOs

in the selected locations were poor.

The Minister said he instruct­ed for the survey to be conducted following intelligence from the National Security and a section of public about the poor voice and data services being rendered by the MNOs.

Mr George said the MNOs must increase investment in capital expenditure improve on their services by the end of this year, adding that price value and quality must be taken seriously.

He said MNOs which failed to improve on their services by the end of the year would face fines and from the NCA.

“Let’s be clear whatever fines are charged we’ll find a mecha­nism to ensure that 40 to 50 per cent of the fines find their way back to the citizens by way of either data or call time on their networks,” Mr George.

“So it’s not as though the regulator is just charging the fines and keeping them in their kitty for bonuses. No, it’s going to be split between the regulator and the consumers who are suffering from poor services,” he added.

Mr George said improv­ing voice and data quality and customer service would inure to their benefit and make them profitable and for those who are not profitable to become.

“For those who are loss-mak­ing, you will become profitable because when people get a better experience, they will spend more. Its human behavior, especially when you look at the elasticity of the sector,” Mr George said.

The Minister disclosed that cabinet had approved for more spectrum to be allocated to Tele­cel and MTN Ghana.

He said the by the end of June the two companies should have taken the offer for addition­al spectrum and all the upgrade for the additional spectrum should be completed by the end of the year to improve quality of service to customers.

The Minister said conver­sations have started for the telecommunication companies to reduce data prices before the end of the year.

He said a Committee had been set up to look into the issue and by the end of the year all the processes would have been completed for the prices of data to be reduced.

Mr George disclosed that the government was currently in ne­gotiations with a strategic partner to revamp and take over AT

The CEOs of the three MNOs in their remarks said they were worried about the situation and were working to resolve the challenges.

They pledged to increase their capital expenditure to expand the networks to enhance the quality of their services.

They also said they were increasing their customer service centres to improve their service delivery.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE