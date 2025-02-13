 Intake of ‘Gobe’, others can prevent heart diseases – Nutritionists

Nutritionists have advised Ghanaians to eat more beans-based meals, including the popular local dish, gari and beans, also known as ‘Gobe’ to prevent heart diseases.

They said incidences of obesity and cancer could be minimised with the regular intake of beans meals.

At a programme in Accra to mark the World Pulses ( Beans) Day on Monday, Mr Wise Chukudi Letsa, Nutritionist and Dieti­cian, who spoke on the topic: “Beans: The Super Food for Healthy Living and Healthy Farmlands,” admonished Ghanaians to include beans in their diets.

He said beans was rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, irons and other nutrients and contained just a little fat.

Mr Letsa, a Nutritionist with Lets Con­sult, stated that the presence of those nutri­ents in beans explained why its intake could prevent heart diseases and other ailments, hence the need to consume it regularly.

The event, dubbed: ‘Meatless Monday’ was organised by the Communications Initiative for Change (CIC), a Ghanaian non-profit organisation.

The ‘Meatless Monday’ is an initiative aimed at encouraging Ghanaians to reduce their intake of meat by taking in more beans-based meals on every Monday of a week.

It was launched after the United Nations in 2019, set aside February 10 to celebrate and encourage the consumption of pulses (beans) worldwide.

This year’s celebration was hinged on the theme: ‘Bringing Diversity to Agrifood Systems.’

Mr Peter Agbovi, National Secretary, Chefs Association of Ghana, said a variety of meals could be prepared with beans, which include Waakye ( rice and beans), Kose ( beans paste made into cakes), Ayik­ple, Aboboi, Tuo Zaafi, Akyeke, and kakro.

He encouraged Ghanaians to consume more of those foods to help them to stay healthy.

Mr Emmanuel Fiagbey, the Executive Director, CIC, said even if people could not eat beans-based meals regularly, efforts should be made to consume them every Monday.

He said that was the essence of the introduction of the ‘Meatless Monday’ initiative.