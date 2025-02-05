International Holocaust Remembrance Day observed in Accra

The 2025 International Holocaust Remem­brance Day was observed in Accra in collaboration with the United Nations (UN) in Ghana, the Embas­sy of Germany, and the Embassy of the State of Israel.

Held under the theme: ‘Holocaust Remembrance for Dig­nity and Human Rights,’ the event honoured the victims of Nazi persecution and highlighted the importance of defending human dignity and combating hate.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra on Monday, the UN Res­ident Coordinator, Mr Charles Abani, called for renewed global commitment to human rights and vigilance against anti-Semi­tism and racism.

The Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Le­one, Mr Roey Gilad, emphasised the significance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed annually on January 27.

“80years ago, the Soviet army liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau. However, this day came too late for six million Jews who were mur­dered during the Holocaust, along with count­less members of other minorities,” he stated.

He highlighted Ghana’s histor­ical contribution to the war effort, recalling that over 40,000 Gold Coast soldiers fought alongside the Western Allies in East Africa and Burma.

Reflecting on the impact of the Holocaust, he stressed that it was one of the most defining episodes in modern history, shaping human­ity and contributing to the eventual establishment of the State of Israel.

“We must meet this challenge by telling their story, fighting Holo­caust denial, and ensuring such an atrocity never happens again,” he urged.

ddressing recent events, the ambassador drew a connection between the Holocaust and the October 7th, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the abduction of 250 others to Gaza.

Despite the challenges, Mr Gi­lad expressed confidence in Israel’s resilience. “Israel was, is, and will be a very strong state. At the end of this crisis, we shall be stronger than when it all started,”he affirmed.

He concluded by calling for the swift and safe return of the remaining 90 hostages still held in Gaza.

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Daniel Krull, on his part underscored the need for continuous education on the atrocities committed during the Holocaust and the dangers of rising anti-Semitism.

He also referenced “Stolper­steine” or stumble stones in Ger­many, which serve as memorials to Holocaust victims, reinforcing the individual human cost of the tragedy.

He expressed concern over the resurgence of anti-Semitism in Germany and beyond, noting that many Jews in the country no longer feel safe to openly practice their faith.

Mr Krull warned against attempts to rewrite history or diminish the significance of past atrocities, stressing that acknowl­edging the past is essential for shaping a better future.

The event, attended by representatives of the Ghanaian government, diplomatic corps, religious leaders, and students, served as a reminder of the consequences of hatred and intolerance.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKO­RANG