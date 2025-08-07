Investigative board of enquiry set up to investigate the cause of the crash – Prez Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the establishment of an investigative board of enquiry to determine the cause of the recent helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two cabinet ministers and six others.

Addressing the nation, the President described the incident as a national tragedy and a personal loss, saying the victims were not only public officials but also individuals he shared close bonds with.

The accident led to the deaths of eight people, including Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, who was also the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central.

Other victims included Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate affiliated with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO); and three Ghana Air Force officers—Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

President Mahama assured the public and families of the victims that the Ghana Armed Forces had already begun a full and transparent investigation.

He added that the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder had both been recovered to support the investigation process.

“All eight bodies have been retrieved,” the President confirmed, adding that government officials were working closely with bereaved families to identify the bodies and prepare for final burial arrangements.

He urged Ghanaians to remain united in this moment of grief and avoid unnecessary political commentary.

“This is not a time for division or speculation. It is a time for strength, empathy, and unity,” he said.

The president disclosed that a national memorial service was scheduled to take place at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday, August 9 at 5 p.m., with books of condolence to be opened at various government offices and party headquarters from Sunday, August 10 to Thursday, August 14.

He added that the state funeral will be held on Friday, August 15 at the Black Star Square.

President Mahama asked for God’s blessings upon the souls of the departed and on the nation of Ghana.