Ablekuma North Election Rerun Violence: conduct prompt, transparent investigations – Catholic Bishops urge Government

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has strongly condemned the violence that occurred during the recent election rerun in the Ablekuma North Constituency, calling on the government to take immediate steps to ensure justice is served.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 22, and signed by its President, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Bishops urged the state to carry out prompt, thorough, and transparent investigations into the incident and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable.

“We unequivocally condemn all forms of electoral violence, especially the brutalisation of citizens, including journalists,Such acts violate human dignity and threaten the foundation of our democracy” the statement said.

The Bishops stressed that impunity should not be allowed to fester, as it undermines public trust and promotes a culture of lawlessness.

They called on the government to implement the recommendations of past commissions of enquiry into electoral violence, so that Ghana can learn from the past and make necessary reforms.

According to the conference, elections are not a show of power but a platform for sharing ideas.

They appealed to political parties and their supporters to exercise restraint and put the nation’s peace above partisan interests.

The Bishops also urged the Electoral Commission to deepen engagement with stakeholders to build public confidence in the electoral process.

They called on the security services to act with professionalism and fairness when dealing with election-related conflicts.

By Jacob Aggrey