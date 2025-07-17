IPR Ghana marks PR Day with month-long national events

THE Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana, yes­terday announced a series of activities to commemorate this year’s World Public Relations Day.

World Public Relations Day is observed annually to showcase the contributions of the PR profession to society, particularly in promoting transparency, strategic communi­cation, and effective stakeholder engagement.

The day also serves to hon­our the birth of Ivy Lee, widely recognised as the father of modern public relations.

This year’s celebration is on the theme, “Building bridges and navi­gating polarisation.”

Among the activities slated to mark the celebration throughout July to keep practitioners, students, stakeholders, and the general public engaged, are a webinar dubbed: “PR and Our Stakeholders- Bridg­ing the Gap”, executive breakfast meeting with Chief Executive Officers, government ministers, and high-level decision-makers and Panel Discussions and Thought Leadership Forums which will focus on truth-telling, governance, and development communication.

IPR Ghana is also expanding its national presence with the inau­guration of new chapters in the Northern and Middle Belt regions, and launching a national survey to understand the aspirations of young PR professionals. Media collaborations and a digital cam­paign are being used to promote awareness about the strategic value of public relations.

In addition, the Institute is also prioritising youth outreach by engaging communication and jour­nalism students across the country.

The Institute is also offering pro bono PR support to NGOs and underserved institutions as part of its community impact efforts. Stra­tegic partnerships with the DVLA and Ghana Health Service further highlight IPR Ghana’s commitment to advocacy and sector-wide influ­ence, culminating in their participa­tion in the inaugural conference for the Health Service’s PR officers.

The Chairman of IPR, Peter Martey Agbeko, said these initia­tives reflect Ghana’s commitment to elevating the profession, building national capacity, and advancing the strategic relevance of PR in gover­nance and development.

Speaking on the theme, he said it underscored the critical role of public relations in combating mis­information and rebuilding trust in institutions.

The Institute of Public Rela­tions, Ghana (IPR, Ghana), is the recognised professional body for public relations practitioners in the country. It is currently led by Ms Esther A. N. Cobbah, President of IPR Ghana.

Established in 1972, the Institute was formally registered under the Professional Bodies Registration Decree, 1973 (NRCD 143). Among its core functions, IPR Ghana pro­vides a professional framework for the practice of public relations and seeks to enhance both the compe­tence and professional standing of its members

