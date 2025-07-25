Isak hands in N’castle transfer request

Alexander Isak has informed Newcastle of his desire to explore a move away from the club this summer.

The Swedish striker, who hit 23 Premier League goals last season, has been the subject of heavy transfer speculation this summer, with some reports claiming Liver­pool were willing to offer £120mil­lion for his services.

Eyebrows were raised today when he was left out of Newcas­tle’s travelling squad for a pre-sea­son tour of Asia, though the club insisted that was due to a minor thigh injury.

It has now been revealed, though, that Isak is exploring his options.

According to Mail Sport, the player does not want to commit his future to Newcastle amid interest from Liverpool and Saudi Arabia.

Isak has three years left on his contract, meaning Newcastle are in a strong negotiating position. It is thought that an offer of around £150m, in conjunction with Isak’s desire to move, would be difficult for Newcastle to refuse.

That price would constitute a British record fee, usurping the £116m Liverpool paid for Florian Wirtz earlier this summer.

Liverpool are aware of the player’s intentions. It was expect­ed that they would withdraw their interest in Isak after yesterday completing a £79m deal for Ein­tracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, but they have reportedly informed Newcastle that they are willing to make another approach.

The Reds could add yet more forwards should Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez leave this summer.

Al-Hilal are also preparing a significant offer for Isak, though the player is not thought to be keen on a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Newcastle are now exploring striker options, having missed out on deals for Ekitike and Joao Pedro earlier this summer, with the latter opting to join Chel­sea..-Standard