IT entrepreneurship training programme launched

The Ghanaian-Eu­ropean Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development, in partnership with the Jackson Insti­tute of Technology, has launched a transformative IT entrepreneur­ship training programme.

This initiative aims to equip as­piring entrepreneurs with essential skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities to excel in the rapid­ly evolving tech industry.

Mr Andreas Berding, Head of the Ghanaian-European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development, emphasised the importance of this initiative in addressing youth unemployment in Ghana:

“The German Government and the European Union are com­mitted to supporting employment measures that create sustainable job opportunities for Ghanaian youth. This IT Entrepreneurship Training Programme is a testament to our ongoing efforts to equip young people with the skills need­ed to thrive in the digital economy and to foster innovation-driven employment pathways,” he ex­plained.

The six-month training pro­gramme, the third iteration, will run concurrently across five loca­tions in Ghana – Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, and Tamale – providing about 100 participants with comprehensive training in IT Entrepreneurship.

Key focus areas include idea generation, business model devel­opment, market analysis, prod­uct development, and financial management. The programme will also offer participants hands-on tools, resources, and mentorship to navigate challenges in starting and scaling IT businesses.

Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to connect with industry experts, investors, and potential collaborators, foster­ing a vibrant ecosystem of support and innovation, while promoting gender diversity in the tech space.

Participants will receive train­ing in a range of specialised IT fields, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analysis, Salesforce administration, web de­velopment, data science, and SAP.

Highlighting the transformative power of the training and partner­ship, Dr Daniel Abbiw Jackson, President of the Jackson Institute of Technology, said “At Jackson Institute of Technology, we believe that helping young people build IT and entrepreneurial skills is key to driving innovation and economic growth. Our partnership with GIZ and the Ghanaian-European Centre aligns with our mission to provide hands-on training that pre­pares individuals to build sustain­able careers.”

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, Dr Edward Nartey Botch­way, said “SMEs face significant challenges, with 70 per cent of SMEs failing within their first five years. Every SME that fails is a dream dashed, jobs lost, and ambitions squashed.”

He outlined Absa’s efforts to support SMEs through affordable financing, capacity building, and customised products and services such as the SME Business Bank­ing Suite.

Audrey Abakah, Director for SME and Partnerships at Absa Bank, also highlighted the impor­tance of small and medium-sized

BY TIMES REPORTER