Japan Motors retains CIMG Hall of Fame Motor Firm award

Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. has retained the coveted Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Hall of Fame Motor Firm award for the seventh consecutive year.

The company was also named the Motor Firm of the Year 2023 during the 35th CIMG annual National Marketing Performance Awards, held in Accra.

In its citation, CIMG praised Japan Motors for its unwavering dedication to market leadership, highlighting the company’s remark­able achievements in the year under review. The company was applaud­ed for several key factors contribut­ing to its continued success, includ­ing: Providing a superior customer experience, being a market-oriented company, demonstrating trustwor­thiness and respect, establishing a strong presence in major cities across Ghana and building a culture of excellence within the organisa­tion.

The company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in sports and youth development were also recognised for positively impacting the lives of its patrons.

The Managing Director of Japan Motors, Mr Salem Kalmo­ni, in a goodwill message after welcoming the honour emphasised the significance of the achievement, saying, “This is not just a milestone but a testament to our commitment to maintaining quality and excellent service over the years. The Hall of Fame is where Japan Motors belongs, and we will not allow com­placency to set in as we strive to maintain our leadership in Ghana’s automobile industry.”

Mr Kalmoni dedicated the award to the entire staff of Japan Motors and the Kalmoni Group, thanking them for their dedication of service.

He also expressed appreciation to the company’s loyal customers and partners, whose trust in the Japan Motors brand has been instrumental in the company’s sustained success.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE