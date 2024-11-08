John Mahama lacks courage to champion transformation – Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Ad­do, has accused the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, of lacking the courage and con­viction to champion the transfor­mation of the country.

Rather, he explained that, the former President had demonstrat­ed his level of indecision as he changes his decision with the tide.

He, therefore, appealed to Gha­naians to vote for the Vice Pres­ident, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the upcoming elections.

President Akufo-Addo said this at a meeting with chiefs and identifiable bodies in the Central Region during a visit to the region on Wednesday.

The visit was to express his appreciation to the chiefs and people of the region for the sup­port during his presidency.

President Akufo-Addo indicat­ed that about 16 years of working with Dr Bawumia, he cannot pin­point any fault that shows he was not ready to lead the country.

He stressed that Dr Bawumia had acquired the needed ideas essential for the transformation of the country.

He stated that the Mahama administration was a failure and said that was why Gha­naians rejected him again in the 2020 presidential election.

Furthermore, he note that Ghanaians deserve a leader who had the passion for the development of the country, stressing that, the former president had not shown qualities.

The Free SHS initiative, he said, had increased access to senior high school education by removing financial barrier that was hindering the pro­gression of students from the junior high school to the senior high school.

President Akufo-Addo again indicated that the intervention was to propel the human capital needed to ensure the transformation of the country in the 21st century.

Moreover, he explained that the quality of education had not been compromised as a result of the introduc­tion of the Free SHS policy.

Under the health sector, he mentioned the expansion and improvement of the National Health Insurance Scheme as well as expansion of the nation’s health infrastructure.

He again elaborated that the Agenda 111 project, which was to address the shot fall in access to health care, was push forward by the Vice President.

Giving the state of the project in the Central Region, the Presi­dent emphasised that for instance, the projects at Afransi, Assin South, and Awutu Breku, were all over 70 per cent complete.

Touching on roads, President Akufo-Addo said 1,013 kilo­metres had been constructed in the region under his tenure as president.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, for her part, expressed appreciation to the president for the numerous infrastructural projects in the various districts.

She mentioned eight of the agenda 111 was in the Central region as well as 35 of 1D1F.

She also commented on the road projects in the region and said, the dualisation of the Kasoa-Winneba highway are one of the projects under the road sector.

She made reference to the sea defence projects in the region which were aimed at protecting the coastline from the devasting effect of sea erosion.

Mrs Assan also expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for the renovation of the Philip Quaque boys and girls schools in the Cape Coast metropolis.

FROM DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH, CAPE COAST