Jonmoore International sets eye on West Africa expansion

Jonmoore International Limited, a homegrown transport and logistics freight forwarding firm, is set to expand into additional West African markets, including Côte d’Ivoire and Niger as part of its strategic growth plan.

The company is currently active in markets such as Mali, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Equatorial Guinea.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jonmoore International Limited, Mr Hilton John Mitchel, announced this during the company’s 25th anniversary celebration held in Accra on Wednesday.

He stated that the company’s expansion into other West African markets had become essential due to the increasing demand for its services in those regions.

He said the mining companies in those countries needed the services of the company.

The programme, which was on the theme; ‘25 Years of Exceeding Expectations,’ was to reward the staff, clients and suppliers of the company.

In attendance were the Founding Board Chairman, Mr Fred Oware, the Paramount Chief of Assin Kushea Traditional Area, Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, who was the guest of honour and speaker and staff of the company.

Plagues and citations were presented to long servicing staff, clients, suppliers, the CEO of the company, Mr Hilton John Mitchel, Founding Board Chairman, Mr Oware, and the guest of honour and speaker, Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI.

In his address, Mr Mitchel disclosed that Jonmoore had grown to become a respected logistics, transport and freight forwarding company, which can match any international company in the world.

He noted that with a fleet of two trucks, the company had grown with hundreds of trucks, cranes and heavy duty machinery serving Ghana and other West African markets.

Mr Mitchel further said the success of the company could be attributed to its efficient, prompt and exceptional customer service, innovation and effective collaboration.

The CEO of Jonmoore International Limited assured the stakeholders of the company that his outfit would continue to focus on innovation, efficiency and remain dynamic in the transport, freight forwarding and logistics sectors.

He expressed gratitude to the staff for their hard work which had placed the company in an enviable position as well as clients, customers and suppliers who continued support and loyalty had boosted the growth of the company.

The guest speaker, Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, described the 25th anniversary celebration as a “Momentous occasion” for the company.

“We are not here only to celebrate a company, but a legacy of excellent service which has propel Jonmoore International Limited to the forefront of the logistics, freight forwarding and transport sectors,” he stated.

Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI said Jonmoore International Limited placed “Clients and customers at the heart of its operations,” indicating that, “Clients and customers remain the driving force of the organisation.”

The guest speaker commended Jonmoore International Limited for its strategic focus on corporate social investment to give back to the society in which the company operated.

