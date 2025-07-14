Journalist goes into hiding following assaults, threats 

Multiple award winning Multimedia journalist Latif Iddrisu has gone into hiding even as investigators at the Greater Accra regional police command make efforts to unmask faces behind a threatening text message sent to the journalist.

A reliable source close to the journalist has told the Ghanaian Times that an unknown person believed to be among the wanted supporters of the opposition NPP who assaulted Latif at the headquarters of EOCO in May this year, have doubled down by sending him a threatening message ordering him to discontinue his corporation with the police regarding the physical assault and threats at him, and the subsequent police complaint he filed.

A screenshot of the text message which has been cited by the Ghanaian Times reads, “Hey Latif, withdraw the matter from the police or we will cut you and your kids”. The anonymous person ends the message with caution, urging the journalist not to disobey his orders by doing anything contrary. “Don’t act tough man” it ends.

Deep throat source told the Times that a request for security protection for the journalist following the physical assaults and threats by the supporters of the opposition New Patriotic party, has not received any tangible response from the police administration.

The supporters who massed up at EOCO to support the Ashanti regional chairman of the NPP, Antwi Boasiako who was detained and interrogated at the organized crime office, assaulted and threatened the journalist that

“We know where you are coming from and we know what we can do”.

Another person also threatened the journalist with words like, “today is your last day”.

The deputy national organizer of the New Patriotic party, Lloyd Nii Kwei who allegedly confronted and interjected Latif’s live reporting before, during, and after he was physically assaulted, later that evening described the journalist as a “dangerous character” and vowed to blacklist him from programs organized by the New Patriotic party.

“I will make sure he does not attend any of our (NPP) programs again”. The deputy national organizer of the NPP also attempted to gaslight Latif when he reported the assault that was captured on live TV. When the journalist reported it the moment the assault took place, the deputy national organizer of the New Patriotic party asked the journalist “who assaulted you?”, in an attempt to discredit the victim and his report as false.

The journalist and his family have been living in fear since the dastardly act of assault and threats of death, forcing him to flee from his house.

Sources close to the journalist told the Times that for personal safety and security reasons, Latif, who is also founder of Journalists Sanctuary International, an organization that champions advocacy for press freedom and safety of journalist, has gone into hiding because of the threat and suspicious maneuvering at the Accra Circuit Court by sympathizers of Theophilus Thompson, one of the suspects who has been arrested and is currently undergoing trial.

He is currently being housed in a shelter by the Whistleblowers and Journalist Safety International Center, an organization founded by the renowned multiple award winning undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, to provide protection and preservation for whistleblowers and journalists who face danger and threats in line of duty.

Sources at the Greater Accra regional command of the Ghana Police service say it is waiting for a court order to compel a telecommunication company in Ghana to unveil the identity of the person who sent the threatening message.

If granted, the court order will play a central role in identifying the person who sent the intimidating text message to the journalist.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA