June 2 GBA election: Barnor, Bishop announce bids to contest for First Vice President role

The founder of Bishop Boxing Promotions, Mr Dave Bishop, has declared his intention to contest for the position of First Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in the elections scheduled for June 2.

According to a press statement issued by the Promotions and copied to the Times Sports, the boxing promoter is prepared to pursue initiatives aimed at transforming the sport and developing boxing talent in the country.

Roger Barnor

He would be the second high profile boxing personality to announce a bid for the slot after the incumbent, Roger Barnor, who also declared his intention to stand for re-election.

Barnor stepped into the role as Acting President of the GBA following the premature end of Mr Kotei Neequaye’s term and subsequently exiting for an Interim Management Committee (IMC) was put in place.

In a chat with Barnor, he welcomed the challenge posed by Mr Dave Bishop and other contestants to pop up, describing it as a healthy one that would give stakeholders the opportunity to elect the best to administrate the sport in the country.

“I am coming again with many years of experience as a referee/judge and an administrator. I have been in the sport for a long time and have a deeper appreciation

Mr Bishop will be campaigning on the theme: ‘Elevating Ghana’s Boxing: Experience, Dedication, and Leadership,” aiming to leverage his promotional background to strengthen the sport both locally and internationally.

As part of his campaign priorities, Mr Bishop would launch strategic youth academies and mentorship schemes to identify and nurture promising athletes from communities and schools.

In his statement, he indicated that through partnerships with educational institutions and local groups, he would promote boxing as a viable developmental and career option for Ghanaian youth.

Mr Bishop would also aim to implement programmes to modernise community gyms and training centres across the country, ensuring that athletes train in safer and well-equipped environments.

Additionally, the statement noted that he would establish a consistent calendar of regional and national fight events to give local fighters regular exposure and clear progression pathways.

Mr Bishop also plans to attract sponsors and commercial partners to increase investment in the sport, implement comprehensive support services for boxers, and advocate for transparent GBA administration to build trust among stakeholders.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

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