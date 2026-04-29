Hoshii Int’l Ltd. unveiled as gold partner for 24th Africa Senior Athletics Championship

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, has unveiled Hoshii International Limited as the gold partner for the 24th Africa Senior Athletics Championships to be hosted in Ghana at the University of Ghana Stadium on May 12-17.

Under the partnership, the company will commit a substantial cash component for the championship, along with products in the form of X1 Energy Drink and Hoshii Instant Rice, to also become official energy drink and food sponsor for the event.

Speaking at the signing yesterday, Mr Adams expressed delight about the deal which he believes came at an opportune time to ease the expenditure burden on the government.

“Sponsoring sports is a good cause, and we will give certificates to every company that sponsors sports and sporting activities. Your sponsorship is tax-deductible, so while you are supporting the growth of sports, you are also indirectly benefiting from your support,” he stated.

The Country Manager for Hoshii International, Madam Ivy Udanoh, noted that the aim was to support performance, inspire excellence, and contribute meaningfully to the development of athletics at every level.

“At Hoshii International, we believe in the unifying power of sport, particularly athletics, which embodies discipline, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of greatness. These are values that resonate deeply with who we are as a brand,” she underlined.

She expressed her commitment to working closely with Ghana Athletics, the Local Organising Committee, the Sports Ministry, and all stakeholders to elevate this championship to world-class standards.

The president of Ghana Athletics, Mr Bawa Fuseini, said that the partnership means a lot to his organisation because it is the very first time such a significant sponsor has come on board to support the event.

“The deal is not only for the African championship; there is an opportunity to continue after the championship, and that is a big deal for Ghana Athletics,” he said.

He revealed that X1 Energy Drink has met the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) approved standards regarding anti-doping issues, so there is no cause for alarm in that aspect.

Mr Fuseini called on corporate Ghana to take a cue from Hoshii International Limited and come on board to support the championship in cash or kind, noting that any support will be globally recognised and acknowledged as the championship has a far-reaching audience.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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